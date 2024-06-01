2025 DL Elijah Crawford Announces Top 3 & Decision Date
WVU has put a lot of time and effort into recruiting the state of Maryland and so far, it's paid off having secured six commitments from the state over the last two classes including two in the 2025 class - OL Eidan Buchanan & OL Gavin Crawford.
The staff is pushing to land another in 2025 defensive lineman Elijah Crawford (6'4", 270 lbs) of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. On Friday, he released his top three schools - Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia - and will be announcing his commitment on July 5th.
Crawford will indeed take an official visit to all three schools. He'll start things off with a trip to Syracuse (June 7-9) before heading over to Rutgers (June 14-16), and then wrapping it all up with West Virginia (June 21-23).
"Just talking with them (WVU, I really felt the interest in me, but also desire to help me achieve my goal. It was almost a no-brainer that I wanted to take an official there," Crawford told Mountaineers Now. "Talking to Coach Jackson, just with my frame right now they see me as a 3-tech. But they love watching film and finding pass rush matchups so they think there could be some instances where I get as far out as a 5-tech for 3rd downs."
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Pittsburgh Linebacker Includes WVU in Top 7
CB Deuce Edwards Drops Top 3, Decision Date