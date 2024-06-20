2025 DL Nic Moore Picks Tennessee Over West Virginia
A week ago, West Virginia felt really good about their chances of landing 2025 defensive lineman Nic Moore, who announced that he was ready to make a commitment prior to his official visit to Tennessee.
Just hours before his scheduled announcement, Moore posted on X that he would be postponing his decision and took the official to Tennessee. The moment that happened it felt like West Virginia slid to number two in the race for Moore and that's where they would ultimately finish, just ahead of Vanderbilt.
Thursday morning, Moore made his pledge to the Volunteers where he'll play on the offensive line. Perhaps the opportunity to play on the o-line is what tipped the scale in the Vols' favor. He can play on both sides of the ball, but was recruited to West Virginia as a defensive lineman.
