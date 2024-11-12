Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: 2025 F Trent MacLean Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers pick up another commitment in the 2025 class.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Basketball
WVU Basketball / Christopher Hall
In this story:

Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia men's basketball program received a commitment from class of 2025 forward Trent MacLean (6'9", 195 lbs) out of Thousand Oaks High School in California.

MacLean picked the Mountaineers over Saint Mary's while also holding offers from the likes of Arizona State, Loyola Marymount, Rutgers, UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara, and several others. According to On3 Sports, he is a high three-star recruit, ranked as the 59th-best power forward in the country.

MacLean becomes the third player in the 2025 recruiting class to announce his pledge to the Mountaineers, joining his teammate, Kelvin Odih, and the top player in the state of West Virginia, Braydon Hawthorne.

