Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: 2025 OL Jahmir Davis Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add another piece to the 2025 recruiting class.

Schuyler Callihan

mir2real_ on Instagra
In this story:

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class Monday evening, securing a pledge from offensive lineman Jahmir Davis (6'6", 305 lbs) out of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Davis also held an offer from Marshall and interest from Iowa State and Illinois.

Davis took a visit to Morgantown over the weekend and with his announcement, he became the 22nd recruit to commit to WVU this cycle, and the fourth offensive lineman to do so, joining Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Gavin Crawford, and Eidan Buchanan.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Football Reveals New Turf Design Set to Debut in 2025

Four WVU Players Ruled Out for the Season, Including Bowl Game

Quick Hits: Keys for Win No. 7, Emotions of UCF Win, Signing Day Looming + More

Pitt's Season Has Spiraled Out of Control Since Pat Narduzzi's Trolling of Neal Brown

Published |Modified
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Recruiting