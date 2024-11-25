BREAKING: 2025 OL Jahmir Davis Commits to West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class Monday evening, securing a pledge from offensive lineman Jahmir Davis (6'6", 305 lbs) out of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Davis also held an offer from Marshall and interest from Iowa State and Illinois.
Davis took a visit to Morgantown over the weekend and with his announcement, he became the 22nd recruit to commit to WVU this cycle, and the fourth offensive lineman to do so, joining Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Gavin Crawford, and Eidan Buchanan.
