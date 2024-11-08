2025 OL Thomas Barr Decommits from West Virginia
Thursday night, class of 2025 offensive lineman Thomas Barr (6'3", 290 lbs) of Haverford, PA announced that he has decommitted from West Virginia.
Barr was the fourth recruit to commit to the Mountaineers in this recruiting cycle and the first offensive lineman to do so. He chose WVU over Lafayette, UMass, and interest from several other schools.
This was likely a mutual parting of ways, as West Virginia feels really good about the other linemen they have committed and the depth they've established that will be returning in 2025. They will, however, be open to adding another lineman to this class.
This leaves West Virginia with 21 commits, three of which are offensive linemen - Eidan Buchanan, Gavin Crawford, and Amir Leonard-Jean Charles.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 11
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
West Virginia Lands Massive Commitment from Wilnerson Telemaque