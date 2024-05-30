2025 Pass Rusher Cancels Official Visit to WVU
Class of 2025 edge rusher Jayden Loftin (6'5", 240 lbs) of Somerville, New Jersey tells Mountaineers Now that he has canceled his official visit to West Virginia.
Loftin was set to visit Morgantown this weekend, but instead will be making the trip to Wisconsin. He released his top seven schools back at the beginning of April, a list that featured Minnesota, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Unless something changes, the Mountaineers appear to be out of the mix for now. He informed me last month that he does not plan on making a decision before the season, so if he lets things play out up until signing day, WVU could re-enter the picture if they choose to.
Other edge rushers to keep your eye on in this class for WVU are Jayquan Stubbs (May 31-June), Zeke Chinwike (visiting June 2), Raedyn Bruens (visiting June 21-23), Khy'lek Jarrett, and James Dunnemann II.
