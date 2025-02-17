2026 DB David Coleman Jr. Locks in Official Visit Date with West Virginia
With spring ball just around the corner, the West Virginia coaching staff is preparing for the start of practice while also beginning to lock in official visits for the summer.
Over the weekend, class of 2026 defensive back David Coleman Jr. (5'11", 165 lbs) of Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia, scheduled an official visit to WVU for the weekend of June 6th.
"Coach Rod West and I have a good relationship, even going back to when he was at App State," Coleman told West Virginia On SI. "I’m getting to meet more of the staff, and I like the bond we are building with each other.
In addition to visiting WVU, Coleman also has officials set with Miami (June 22nd) and Liberty (June 29th). Other schools that have been involved in his recruitment include Charlotte, Florida State, Georgia State, LSU, Ole Miss, and South Florida.
He is being recruited by West Virginia as a cornerback but could potentially play safety at the next level as well. This past season, he recorded 47 tackles, eight pass breakups, and two interceptions while returning the ball 750 yards combined on punts and kicks, with five being returned for a touchdown.
