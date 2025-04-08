2026 Defensive Back Reveals Top Schools, Schedules Visit to West Virginia
Things are starting to take shape for class of 2026 defensive back Dana Greenhow (6'0", 170 lbs) of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia.
Recently, Greenhow released his top eight schools, which featured Boston College, Indiana, Liberty, Missouri, North Carolina State, UCF, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. Others who are involved in his recruitment and are hoping to get in the mix include Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Memphis, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, and a few others.
Greenhow visited UCF at the end of March and has official visits set up with West Virginia (June 3rd-5th), Liberty (June 6th-8th), Indiana (June 12th), and NC State (June 20th-22nd). WVU safeties coach Gabe Franklin has already visited Greenhow in person twice since taking the job in early January.
This past season, Greenhow tallied 23 tackles, three passes defended, and two tackles for loss.
West Virginia's secondary is loaded up on upperclassmen, particularly seniors, so you can assume that the coaching staff will be recruiting high school defensive backs pretty hard this cycle for depth while adding experienced transfers to play right away.
