BREAKING: 2026 Linebacker Miles Khatri Commits to West Virginia

The fifth recruit to commit to West Virginia today.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 12, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detailed view of a West Virginia Mountaineers helmet on the sideline during the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
It's been a huge day for the West Virginia coaching staff, and it just got even bigger.

Moments ago, class of 2026 linebacker Miles Khatri (6'0", 215 lbs) of Pike Road, Alabama, became the fifth recruit to commit to the Mountaineers today, joining OL Rhett Morris, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, and DB Simaj Hill.

Khatri chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Liberty, UAB, Western Kentucky, and a few others.

During his junior season, he collected 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Over the last two seasons, he's combined for 247 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.

West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

