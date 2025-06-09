BREAKING: 2026 Linebacker Miles Khatri Commits to West Virginia
It's been a huge day for the West Virginia coaching staff, and it just got even bigger.
Moments ago, class of 2026 linebacker Miles Khatri (6'0", 215 lbs) of Pike Road, Alabama, became the fifth recruit to commit to the Mountaineers today, joining OL Rhett Morris, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, and DB Simaj Hill.
Khatri chose West Virginia over offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Liberty, UAB, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
During his junior season, he collected 117 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Over the last two seasons, he's combined for 247 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
EDGE Noah Tishendorf Flips From Oregon State to West Virginia
Flip Alert: West Virginia Lands Commitment from Defensive Back Simaj Hill
WVU Baseball’s Season Ended Bitterly — But Omaha Feels Closer Than Ever
WVU’s Future Under Center? Jyron Hughley Drops First Look in Mountaineer Gear