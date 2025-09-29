Mountaineers Now

2026 Pass Rusher Carter Kessler Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers' 2026 recruiting class grows once again.

Schuyler Callihan

Carter Kessler
For the second time in as many days, the West Virginia Mountaineers have added to their 2026 recruiting class. Yesterday, they snagged a commitment from California quarterback Wyatt Brown, and today, it's edge rusher Carter Kessler (6'5", 235 lbs) out of Shelby, Ohio.

Kessler picked the Mountaineers over Memphis and Miami (OH). He also had interest from Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, and a few others.

Stay tuned. This story will be updated.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown

RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker

WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson

TE Sam Hamilton

OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth

DL Cameron Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler

LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer

CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill

S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin

