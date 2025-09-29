2026 Pass Rusher Carter Kessler Commits to West Virginia
For the second time in as many days, the West Virginia Mountaineers have added to their 2026 recruiting class. Yesterday, they snagged a commitment from California quarterback Wyatt Brown, and today, it's edge rusher Carter Kessler (6'5", 235 lbs) out of Shelby, Ohio.
Kessler picked the Mountaineers over Memphis and Miami (OH). He also had interest from Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, and a few others.
Stay tuned. This story will be updated.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Jett Walker
WR Robert Stith, Malachi Thompson
TE Sam Hamilton
OL Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL Cameron Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler
LB Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Charlie Hanafin
