2026 QB Jyron Hughley Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia hosted a pair of top quarterback prospects in the 2026 recruiting class this weekend and has already landed a commitment with one of them.
Saturday morning, Jyron Hughley (6'1", 180 lbs) of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida made his pledge to the Mountaineers. Hughley chose West Virginia over offers from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Indiana, Marshall, Miami, Minnesota, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tulane, UCF, Virginia Tech, and several others.
As a junior, Hughley completed 101/164 pass attempts (61%) for 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He added another 835 yards and 10 touchdowns with his legs on 87 carries.
Hughley becomes the fourth commit in West Virginia's 2026 recruiting class, joining RB Jett Walker, WR Jeffar Jean-Noel, and TE Sam Hamilton.
