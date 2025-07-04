Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: 2026 RB Christopher Talley Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add another running back to the 2026 recruiting class.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Talley
The West Virginia coaching staff received some good news on the 4th of July, scooping up a commitment from class of 2026 running back Christopher Talley (5'9", 175 lbs) out of Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Talley picked the Mountaineers over offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis, Pitt, and a few others.

In eight games as a junior, Talley rushed for 1,317 yards and 17 touchdowns on 120 carries.

Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.

West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Christopher Talley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Malachi Thompson, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, S Rickey Giles, and S Emory Snyder.

