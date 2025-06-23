BREAKING: 2026 Safety Rickey Giles Commits to West Virginia
Monday afternoon, class of 2026 safety Rickey Giles (5'11", 185 lbs) of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Texas, announced his commitment to West Virginia.
Giles picked the Mountaineers over Memphis and Utah, while also holding offers from North Texas, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, UTSA, and a few others.
In 14 games as a junior, Giles recorded 51 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a sack.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Malachi Thompson, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, S Rickey Giles, and S Emory Snyder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The 10 WVU Football Records That May Never Be Broken
In the Gun Podcast: Coach Rod's Spread/Part 2, Growing Pains
Wyatt Milum Drawing Buzz in Jacksonville After Dominant WVU Career
2026 WVU WR Commit Malachi Thompson Has All the Tools to Be a Star in Morgantown