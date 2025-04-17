2026 WR Jeffar Jean-Noel Backs Off of Commitment to West Virginia
Early Thursday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers saw their 2026 recruiting class shrink (for the time being) with the decommitment of wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel (5'11", 160 lbs).
"After prayer and talks with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from West Virginia University and reopen my recruitment," Jean-Noel said in a post on X. "This wasn’t easy. I’m grateful for the love and support from the coaching staff. Much respect to the program."
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida product made his pledge to the Mountaineers on February 2nd, passing on offers from Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, Old Dominion, Pitt, UCF, UCLA, USF, Washington, Western Michigan, Wisconsin, and a few others.
After little involvement in American Heritage's offense through his sophomore season, Jean-Noel turned the corner in 2024, hauling in 34 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.
Updated list of 2026 WVU Football Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB Cameron Dwyer, S Taj Powell, and S Evan Snyder.
