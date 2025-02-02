2026 WR Jeffar Jean-Noel Commits to West Virginia During Visit
West Virginia did not have a single commitment in the 2026 recruiting class coming into today. Heading into Sunday, they'll have two. Moments ago, the Mountaineers secured a commitment from wide receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel (5'10", 160 lbs) out of a football factory in American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Jean-Noel is on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit and chose to shut down his recruitment, spurning offers from the likes of Florida Atlantic, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, UCF, Washington, Wisconsin, and others.
In twelve games this past season, Jean-Noel caught 34 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns, nearly quadrupling his output from a year ago.
Updated list of 2026 WVU Football Commits
WR Jeffar Jean-Noel, TE Sam Hamilton.
