2026 WVU WR Commit Malachi Thompson Has All the Tools to Be a Star in Morgantown
Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from in-state wide receiver Malachi Thompson (6'4", 200 lbs) out of Nitro.
Thompson was the 2024 recipient of the Randy Moss Award, which is given annually to the best receiver in the state of West Virginia. He caught 74 passes for 1,593 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior, building off a strong sophomore campaign where he reeled in 57 receptions for 1,264 yards and 20 scores.
Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Marshall, Ohio, Temple, Toledo, Youngstown State, and a few others were in the mix, but Thompson knew the minute he stepped foot in Morgantown that he wanted to rock the Old Gold and Blue.
Evaluation
Big, long receiver who can really pose a threat vertically. Has tremendous hands and concentration, which are put on display on the first play of the tape. Tracks the ball well over his shoulder and does a terrific job of jockeying for position. As you would expect, Thompson has a rather wide catch radius, giving him a chance to pull down just about anything thrown in his direction. Smooth route runner who also knows how to work the middle of the field. It's early, but I firmly believe he'll be one of the most productive players from this 2026 class.
