'22 RB Braylin Presley Drops Top 8 Schools, Decision Timeline

Last week, class of 2022 running back Braylin Presley (5'7", 155 lbs) of Bixby, Oklahoma released his top eight schools, including West Virginia.

Joining the Mountaineers in his top list of schools are Texas Tech, Missouri, Memphis, Nebraska, Kansas, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma State.

"I love the school and program," Presley said of West Virginia. "They stay in contact with me on a consistent basis and just do a good job of recruiting me. They know how to produce athletes and exceptional young men. I know they can develop me as an athletic threat on the field and can help shape me into an amazing young man off the field."

Co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott is the lead recruiter for Presley but he has been in communication with several of the coaches on staff throughout his recruitment.

"Coach Scott is the main person who is recruiting me but I have heard from the whole staff. Many of our talks lately are just checking up on me and seeing how I’m doing - really just getting a relationship established."

Presley tells Mountaineer Maven that he is planning on narrowing down his options once again sometime in May or June and make a decision shortly after. At this time, there are no leaders in the clubhouse for Presley.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.