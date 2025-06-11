25 PPG on the Court, 1,300 Yards on the Field — WVU Eyes Rare Talent in Jasen Lopez
Last weekend, West Virginia's Rich Rodriguez and Ross Hodge hosted two-sport star Jasen Lopez (6'0", 183 lbs) of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Miami, Florida, for an official visit.
The rising senior wide receiver will look to play both sports at the next level, so the schools that give him the opportunity to do that will have a much higher chance of landing him. North Carolina State is the only other known school to have interest in him for both sports, but there could be others.
Football-wise, he holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, UCF, UCLA, USF, and several Group of Six programs.
Lopez has posted at least 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns in all three of his high school seasons. As a junior, he caught 87 passes for 1,300 yards and 14 scores.
Over on the hardwood, he's been just as dominant, averaging at least 20 points per game in all three years. Last season, he posted 25 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 steals, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34% from three-point range.
