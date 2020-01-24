A Look in the Mirror: What West Virginia is Gaining with A'varius Sparrow

West Virginia’s effort to secure a running back in the 2020 recruiting class has come to an end with the commitment of Orlando (Fla.) standout A’varius Sparrow.

Sparrow, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, committed to West Virginia over Florida Atlantic, Central Florida and Rutgers among others.

Mountain Maven goes – “Inside the Commit” in our latest player spotlight.

What to Like:

Sparrow’s on-field performance this past season was spectacular.

He rushed for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns for Jones High. The Tigers finished 13-2 and were the Class 5-A state runners-up.

SI All-American Director of football recruiting, John Garcia Jr., provides insight.

“Sparrow is a breakout senior prospect with good speed in the open field. He runs with good vision and can play with balance/leverage through the hole while getting to top gear in a hurry. He plays a vertical game with a decisive style when he sticks his foot in the ground. Very efficient runner with the toughness to make guys miss in the open field or inside. Sparrow will add mass at the next level and could develop into a three-down back with added emphasis as a receiver/pass protector.”

Sparrow also brings much needed depth to the running back position. While he currently sits as the only back in the class, there is also just three scholarship players currently on the roster at the position.