OFFICIAL: S Aden Nelson Signs with West Virginia

The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Aden Nelson.

S Aden Nelson

Height: 6'2" Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Versailles, Ky.

High school: Woodford County

Power Five Offers: Kentucky, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: Army, Ball State, Navy.

Evaluation:

Long defensive back that played both safety spots and played a fair amount of snaps in the box. Also played receiver in high school and it shows in his ability to make plays on the ball. Has a good understanding of a receiver's leverage and uses it to create tight coverage.

Playing time projection:

Not sure he sticks at safety. He looks like he could grow into an off-the-ball linebacker if he packs on about 20-25 pounds or so. Either way, he'll likely be involved on special teams early in his career while he develops into a legitimate option at safety/linebacker.

Highlights:

