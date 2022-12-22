OFFICIAL: S Aden Nelson Signs with West Virginia
S Aden Nelson
Height: 6'2" Weight: 185 lbs
Hometown: Versailles, Ky.
High school: Woodford County
Power Five Offers: Kentucky, West Virginia.
Group of Five Offers: Army, Ball State, Navy.
Evaluation:
Read More
Long defensive back that played both safety spots and played a fair amount of snaps in the box. Also played receiver in high school and it shows in his ability to make plays on the ball. Has a good understanding of a receiver's leverage and uses it to create tight coverage.
Playing time projection:
Not sure he sticks at safety. He looks like he could grow into an off-the-ball linebacker if he packs on about 20-25 pounds or so. Either way, he'll likely be involved on special teams early in his career while he develops into a legitimate option at safety/linebacker.
Highlights:
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.