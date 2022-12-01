Skip to main content

Top FCS OL Transfer Receives Offer from West Virginia

West Virginia aiming for more stability up front.

The West Virginia coaching staff has put the disappointing 2022 season behind them and have already begun hitting the recruiting trail looking for some immediate help.

Earlier this week, WVU extended an offer to Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (6'5", 310 lbs), who has rapidly become one of the most sought after FCS transfers out there. 

In addition to West Virginia, Cornelius also holds offers from South Carolina, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Syracuse, Louisville, Memphis, Cincinnati, Temple, Akron, Marshall, Nebraska, Kansas, Washington State, Virginia, and Missouri. All of those offers have come within the last two days, when he announced his intentions to transfer. 

This past season, West Virginia rotated JaQuay Hubbard and Brandon Yates at right tackle. Hubbard started 11 of the team's 12 games, but Yates saw a significant amount of action throughout the season. 

Adding Cornelius to the mix would give the Mountaineers more stability up front. He has three years of eligibility to play two seasons.

