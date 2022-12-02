2023 Cincinnati Decommit Sets Official Visit to WVU

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia is in dire need of some secondary help and the coaching staff is wasting no time trying to bring in some help.

Class of 2023 cornerback Amare Snowden (6'3", 190 lbs) recently de-committed from Cincinnati following the news of head coach Luke Fickell leaving for the Wisconsin job. Thursday evening he scheduled an official visit to West Virginia from December 9th-11th.

His relationship with the WVU coaching staff goes back to 2021 when received a verbal offer from the program.

"Sheesh man, I was so happy," Snowden said of the WVU offer. "I talked to Coach Wright and he said he was impressed with me and wanted to offer me, so for the rest of the day I was a happy man. They're such a great school. The first thing I thought of was Tavon Austin."

Snowden also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Wisconsin, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_