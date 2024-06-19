BREAKING: DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles Commits to WVU
West Virginia's hot streak continues on the recruiting trail as they have landed a commitment from class of 2025 defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (6'4", 305 lbs) out of Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.
"I love the family vibe I get from them, especially Coach (Andrew) Jackson," Charles told Mountaineers Now. "All of the coaches kept talking about the same thing... being a family and having guys on the team that want to be part of the family, and the players said the same thing, that’s what stood out the most for me."
Charles visited Morgantown from June 7-9 and was accompanied by his mother, Antoinette Leonard-Jean Charles, who was a swimmer at WVU.
Charles chose the Mountaineers over Syracuse and Tennessee, but he also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, and several others.
