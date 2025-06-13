Another 2025 Departure? WVU OL Signee Appears to Be Heading Elsewhere
On Thursday, we reported that class of 2025 cornerback Tyrell Russell, who signed with West Virginia back in December, will no longer be on his way to Morgantown. His spot on the roster was pulled as the WVU coaching staff prepped for roster limits, so he landed back with the program he originally committed to, Toledo.
Another member of WVU's 2025 signing class, offensive lineman Jahmir Davis, appears to be headed elsewhere as well. Davis has updated his Instagram bio, indicating that he will be playing at Southern Miss. Yesterday morning, West Virginia On SI reached out to Davis and his high school coach to get confirmation on the move, but have not received a response from either party.
Davis committed to the Mountaineers one week before Neal Brown was relieved of his duties as the program's head coach. He also considered Kent State and Marshall before shutting down his recruitment.
If Davis does end up at Southern Miss, West Virginia will only have two true freshmen on the roster - Brandon Homady and Phillip Bower. WVU loaded up the o-line room with a bunch of transfers this offseason.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Antoine Sharp’s Junior Film Proves He Could Be a Key Piece in WVU’s Future
Two Former West Virginia Starters Are Hitting the Transfer Portal
The Most Dynamic Players in the Last 25 Years? Two WVU Legends Just Made the Cut
Jordan McCabe Escapes Green Bay Mess and Lands Job With a Stronger Program