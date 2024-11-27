Another Flip: CB Elgin Sessions Ditches West Virginia for Georgia Tech
For the second time in just a matter of a few hours, the West Virginia Mountaineer have lost a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
Moments ago, defensive back Elgin Sessions announced that he would be switching his commitment from West Virginia to Georgia Tech, shortly following the news of fellow corner commit Deuce Edwards flipping from WVU to Michigan State.
Sessions visited Georgia Tech last weekend and has been a strong lean there for a couple of weeks now, especially after his visit. He initially chose the Mountaineer over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, and Stanford.
The Irmo, South Carolina native made his pledge to WVU on June 9th following his official visit.
"They made me feel loved as soon as I landed and got to the hotel. They showed throughout the entire week as well," Sessions told West Virginia On SI at the time. "Spending time with the players and realizing how much we have in common played a big factor. And just spending time and bonding with some of the commits and other recruits. As well as the staff’s love."
With the lost commitments of Sessions and Edwards, West Virginia now has 22 players committed this cycle, but that number may continue to drop in the coming days.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
2024 Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket, Schedule, TV Info, and Predictions
Everything Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire Said About West Virginia
Chad Scott Nominated for the Broyles Award