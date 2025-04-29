Mountaineers Now

Another O-Line Transfer Incoming? Donovan Haslam Schedules Visit to West Virginia

West Virginia has lined up a visit with the Austin Peay left tackle transfer.

West Virginia needs to add another offensive tackle to the mix to join Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay, Ty'Kieast Crawford, and Malik Agbo, to feel good about its depth heading into the 2025 season.

The coaching staff is in the midst of setting up visits while also identifying other potential fits, but has locked down a visit for Austin Peay transfer Donovan Haslam (6'4", 332 lbs), according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

Haslam has played both tackle spots in his three years (18 starts) with the Governors, primarily lining up on the left side. He's a big, nasty, physical lineman who possesses powerful hands to go along with a strong lower half. In addition to his power, he's pretty athletic for his size and can pin and pull smoothly. If he were to land at West Virginia, he'll be in the mix for a starting spot. At worst, he'd be a swing tackle option and someone Rodriguez could utilize in jumbo packages.

In addition to West Virginia, Haslam has also heard from Arkansas State, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Fresno State, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Texas, Sacramento State, Southern Miss, and UAB since entering the transfer portal.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

