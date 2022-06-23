Arch Manning Commits to Big 12 School

Thursday afternoon, class of 2023 quarterback and the top prospect in the nation, Arch Manning officially shut down his recruitment and committed to Texas. Manning chose the Longhorns over Alabama and Georgia among a long list of other offers.

Arch is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.

Although Texas is set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in the near future, they alongside Oklahoma, are obligated to stay in the Big 12 through 2025 or they will be forced to pay a rather large exit fee. When the news first broke that the two would be bolting for the SEC, the feeling was that they would leave prior to 2025. Now, it seems as if both are willing to stay through the end of their current contract.

This means that West Virginia will likely see Manning twice before conference realignment officially takes place.

