Between The Eers: Massive Monday in Morgantown!

West Virginia scooped up five commitments in the 2026 class on Monday.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia started the week off with a bang, landing five commitments for the 2026 recruiting class. Schuyler Callihan takes a closer look at four of the commits and reveals what the Mountaineers are getting in each player. LB Miles Khatri committed after the show was recorded, so there is no breakdown for him.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

