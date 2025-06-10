Between The Eers: Massive Monday in Morgantown!
West Virginia started the week off with a bang, landing five commitments for the 2026 recruiting class. Schuyler Callihan takes a closer look at four of the commits and reveals what the Mountaineers are getting in each player. LB Miles Khatri committed after the show was recorded, so there is no breakdown for him.
