BREAKING: Top Recruit in West Virginia Commits to WVU

The Mountaineers pick up a new piece of the future puzzle.

Schuyler Callihan

Friday evening, the West Virginia men's basketball team picked up a commitment from class of 2025 small forward Braydon Hawthorne (6'8", 175 lbs) out of Huntington, WV.

Hawthorne picked the Mountaineers over offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Mount St. Mary's, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, Radford, UMBC, and Wichita State.

