BREAKING: Braydon Hawthorne Turns Down WVU, Others for Kentucky
Tuesday evening, the No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia for the 2025 recruiting class, Braydon Hawthorne, announced his commitment to Kentucky.
After a strong senior campaign, he has shot up the recruiting rankings, currently residing in the top 50 of multiple outlets.
Hawthorne initially committed to and signed with West Virginia to play for Darian DeVries and his staff, but reopened his recruitment once he made the decision to bolt for Indiana.
At the time of his initial commitment to WVU, he held offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Mount St. Mary’s, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, Radford, UMBC, Wichita State, and a few others.
This time around, Hawthorne chose the Wildcats over West Virginia, Duke, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.
West Virginia’s roster:
PG: Jasper Floyd
SG: Honor Huff, Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe
SF: Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas
PF: Brenen Lorient, Jackson Fields
C: Harlan Obioha
