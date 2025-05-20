Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: Braydon Hawthorne Turns Down WVU, Others for Kentucky

A missed opportunity for the Mountaineers to keep their best player in-state.

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia for the 2025 recruiting class, Braydon Hawthorne, announced his commitment to Kentucky.

After a strong senior campaign, he has shot up the recruiting rankings, currently residing in the top 50 of multiple outlets.

Hawthorne initially committed to and signed with West Virginia to play for Darian DeVries and his staff, but reopened his recruitment once he made the decision to bolt for Indiana.

At the time of his initial commitment to WVU, he held offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Mount St. Mary’s, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, Radford, UMBC, Wichita State, and a few others.

This time around, Hawthorne chose the Wildcats over West Virginia, Duke, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.

West Virginia’s roster:

PG: Jasper Floyd

SG: Honor Huff, Morris Ugusuk, Jayden Forsythe

SF: Treysen Eaglestaff, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas

PF: Brenen Lorient, Jackson Fields

C: Harlan Obioha

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

