BREAKING: 2021 Corner Includes West Virginia in Top 5

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineer coaching staff is really starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail as they have just made the top four for top 2021 corner, Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School in Philadelphia, PA.

Also in the running with West Virginia to land Chappell is Tennessee, Texas A&M, Pitt, and Michigan.

A few weeks ago, Chappell talked to Mountaineer Maven about his interest in the Mountaineers, "I love the coaching staff and the school and I’m comfortable there. Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think we have a great relationship."

Fortunately for West Virginia, Chappell has already been on campus for a visit, so that bodes well for the Mountaineers knowing that he has seen the campus and met the coaching staff first hand.

Do you think West Virginia will continue their Philadelphia pipeline and land safety Tyreek Chappell? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

