BREAKING: 2021 Defensive End Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive end Hammond Russell of Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio informed me that he has committed to West Virginia.

"I always had my mind made up, but I wanted to give others a chance. Now, it’s like I know I want to be there. I love the coaches and players there are my guys. I feel like I’m going to fit in, it’s a real brotherhood," Russell told Mountaineer Maven.

Russell further commented on what it was like to officially be a part of the Mountaineers' future. "I’m very happy because Tavon Austin is one of my favorite players. But also it was just like they really believe in me and I feel like I have a great relationship with coach Travis Trickett. I'm excited to develop my relationships with the other coaches."

One of the biggest factors in his decision is the winning culture and attitude that exists within the program and how bright the future looks in Morgantown. "They want to win and they won’t let you slack off and that’s family. They will have you work and help you become a better player and a better student, which will turn you into a man."

Russell chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Cincinnati and many others. He becomes the sixth member of the recruiting class and the second player to commit this week joining quarterback Will Crowder.

