BREAKING: 2021 OL Tomas Rimac Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2021 offensive lineman Tomas Rimac (6'6", 275-pounds) of Brunswick, Ohio announced his commitment to West Virginia.

Rimac chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pitt, Purdue, Temple, Wisconsin, and several others.

The Mountaineers needed to add more depth on the offensive line and it was evident after the unit's performance in the 2019 season. West Virginia only had one other offensive line commit in the class, offensive tackle Wyatt Milum (Spring Valley, WV). Adding Rimac will go a long way in rebuilding the offensive line.

He becomes the eleventh player to commit to West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth look at the Mountaineers' latest addition!

