BREAKING: 2021 Tight End Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 tight end Treylan Davis (6'5", 215-pounds) of Jackson, Ohio took to Twitter to announce his commitment to West Virginia.

He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Bowling Green, and several others.

"WVU has an amazing fan base and great people surrounding the entire university, along with great coaches and genuine people inside and out of WVU," Davis tells Mountaineer Maven. "Coach Trickett has been awesome throughout this process. He is an awesome person and coach and that will continue to be appreciated by me," he added.

Davis also notes that the people in the program really made him feel at home and was what really won him over. "I am familiar with Morgantown and my family has been through multiple times. We have taken virtual visits and such as well. We met all of the support staff and I fell in love with it!!!"

Davis becomes the 8th member of the 2021 class and the 2nd tight end to commit, joining Victor Wikstrom.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth analysis on Davis' commitment.

