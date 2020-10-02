SI.com
MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: 2021 WR Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Friday evening, class of 2021 wide receiver Davis Mallinger of Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida announced his commitment to West Virginia.

Mallinger chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Central Florida, Illinois, Mississippi State, Rutgers, South Carolina, and a few others and was previously committed to Central Florida.

Mallinger becomes the 16th member of the Mountaineers' 2021 recruiting class and the 2nd wide receiver to commit, joining Kaden Prather.

