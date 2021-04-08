BREAKING: 2022 ATH Jarel Williams Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2022 athlete Jarel Williams (6'3", 175 lbs) of Saraland, Alabama announced his commitment to West Virginia via Twitter.

Williams chose West Virginia over other offers stemming from Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and several others. He will come to West Virginia as a wide receiver. This past season, Williams hauled in 26 receptions for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams becomes the fourth member of the Mountaineers' 2022 recruiting class joining TE Corbin Page, OL Sullivan Weidman, and OL Charlie Katarincic.

