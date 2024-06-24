BREAKING: 2026 QB Brodie McWhorter Commits to West Virginia
Monday evening, West Virginia picked up a massive commitment in the 2026 recruiting class landing quarterback Brodie McWhorter (6'2", 195 lbs) from Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia.
Are you ready for McWhorter's list of offers? *Takes deep breath*...Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, Troy, UAB, UCF, USF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. The newest Mountaineer commit is rated as a four-star prospect by most outlets.
WVU has pushed hard for McWhorter since late January when he was first identified by former QBs coach Sean Reagan. The relationship with new QBs coach Tyler Allen and head coach Neal Brown played a massive role in his decision.
McWhorter becomes just the second pledge in West Virginia's 2026 class, joining Pittsburgh, PA linebacker Daiveon Taylor.
