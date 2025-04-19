BREAKING: Appalachian State Cornerback Commits to West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez made it clear during Spring practice that West Virginia would be extremely active in the transfer portal. They will likely add depth and competition to every single position group. Today they picked up a commitment from Appalachian State transfer Cornerback Nick Taylor.
The 6'1" 185-pound cornerback was a three-star in the 2024 class and was recruited to Appalachian State by current West Virginia cornerback coach Rod West. He held additional offers from Memphis, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, UAB, and others.
On the field Taylor played in seven games on defense and totaled 147 snaps. He had ten tackles, five solo, and one pass deflection on the season. Per Pro Football Focus he finished the season with a total grade of 57.2. Tackling was considered a strength as he recorded zero missed tackles and had a tackling grade of 82.7. He saw a season high 56 snaps versus Old Dominion in which he also had his season high performance grade of 66.0.
The transfer portal process was a quick one for Taylor as he entered the portal on April 15th and announced his commitment to West Virginia on April 18th following a visit to Morgantown. The connection he had already formed with Coach West was likely a big deciding factor.
He has three years of eligibility remaining including a redshirt year if he needs it.
