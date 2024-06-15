BREAKING: CB Deuce Edwards Picks WVU Over Virginia Tech
Saturday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment in the class of 2025 from cornerback Deuce Edwards (6'1", 180 lbs) out of Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia.
“It was great..had a great time...players and coaches showed a lot of love," Edwards said of his official visit to WVU. "The program itself is in position to win a lot of games and compete in the playoffs."
Edwards chose WVU over Virginia Tech and Michigan State, although it ultimately came down to WVU and VT.
"Coach ShaDon Brown's message to me was he personally wants to develop me into the best version of myself and the best CB I can be. He loves my size and physical style of play and how it translates to the Big 12. Coach is a family first guy he took a lot of time with me and my dad letting us know his overall plan for me. He sees me as a top CB and I have to ability to be like some of the guys he coached in the past that became pros like Kei'Trel Clark, Isaiah Oliver and Beanie Bishop this year."
As a junior, he totaled 33 tackles, three interceptions (1 pick for TD), 14 PBUs, one forced fumble and five touchdowns on offense as a wide receiver.
