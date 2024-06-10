Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: EDGE Romando Johnson Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add a pass rusher in the 2025 recruiting class.

Monday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers added another piece to the 2025 class with the commitment of edge rusher Romando Johnson (6'3", 250 lbs) out of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Johnson chose the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USF, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Last season, Johnson tallied 28 tackles, six sacks, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

