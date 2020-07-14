MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: JUCO DL Nijel Mcgriff Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive lineman Nijel Mcgriff of Northwest Mississippi C.C. announced his commitment to West Virginia via Twitter.

Mcgriff chose West Virginia over other offers from Maryland, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Memphis and a few others. 

He told Mountaineer Maven earlier this summer that West Virginia was "at the top" of his recruitment mostly due to his connection with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, whom he's had a relationship with since high school. 

"We have a good relationship. He checks on me every week and he was the first coach to really notice me," Mcgriff said. "I know he's a great coach because Quay Mays tells me about him all the time." Mays and Mcgriff both attended Northwest Mississippi, where they formed a tight bond.

He finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Mcgriff becomes the 13th member of the 2021 class.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Set to Officially Add JUCO Guard

The Mountaineers are getting ready to welcome the final member of the 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

Which Teams Could Replace Maryland on West Virginia's Schedule?

West Virginia might be looking to fill the void left behind by Maryland as we look at some of the options that are available around college football.

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Tavon Austin Remains Unsigned as Training Camp Nears

Will Tavon Austin find a home before the start of the 2020 season?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Conference-Only Schedules Around the Power Five Could Come This Week

The Big 12 may be the last to go a conference-only schedule but it's inevitable

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Mountaineers Football 2021 Commits: Highlights & Analysis

Full list of the Mountaineers' recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

Darius Stills Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Christopher Hall

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

COMMIT WATCH: 2021 LB Isi Etute Set to Make Decision

Will West Virginia be adding to the class of 2021?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Sean Mahone in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia safety Sean Mahone can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP