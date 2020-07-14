BREAKING: JUCO DL Nijel Mcgriff Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive lineman Nijel Mcgriff of Northwest Mississippi C.C. announced his commitment to West Virginia via Twitter.

Mcgriff chose West Virginia over other offers from Maryland, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Memphis and a few others.

He told Mountaineer Maven earlier this summer that West Virginia was "at the top" of his recruitment mostly due to his connection with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, whom he's had a relationship with since high school.

"We have a good relationship. He checks on me every week and he was the first coach to really notice me," Mcgriff said. "I know he's a great coach because Quay Mays tells me about him all the time." Mays and Mcgriff both attended Northwest Mississippi, where they formed a tight bond.

He finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Mcgriff becomes the 13th member of the 2021 class.

