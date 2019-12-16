BREAKING: JUCO Offensive Lineman Commits to West Virginia

Moments ago, the West Virginia 2020 recruiting class gained a new member with the addition of offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart of ASA College in New York.

Stewart has been on West Virginia's radar for quite some time now and is a big time get for Neal Brown's staff. The Mountaineers’ offensive line was the team's biggest weakness in 2019 and its lack of consistency prevented the running game from ever hitting stride.

Stewart (6'5" 325 lbs) brings experience to the program having two years of starting experience under his belt. He will likely line up at tackle and could play on both the left or right side. West Virginia loses both of its starting tackles (Colton McKivitz and Kelby Wickline) to graduation, so this was certainly a position of need in this class.

He chose West Virginia over other offers from Boise State, Maryland, Tennessee, Southern Miss, UTSA, and several others.