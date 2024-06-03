BREAKING: RB Deandre Desinor Commits to West Virginia
Monday morning, class of 2025 running back Deandre Desinor (5'9", 175 lbs) of Delray Beach, FL announced on Instagram that he has committed to West Virginia.
Desinor chose West Virginia over offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, and several others. He becomes the first recruit to publicly commit from that batch of prospects who took an official visit to WVU over the weekend.
Over the last three seasons, Desinor has rushed for 2,488 yards and 33 touchdowns on 312 carries.
