BREAKING: S Elgin Sessions Commits to West Virginia
Late Sunday night, class of 2025 safety Elgin Sessions (6'0", 180 lbs) of Irmo, South Carolina went public with his commitment to West Virginia.
Sessions chose the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (OH), Old Dominion, and Stanford.
"They made me feel loved as soon as i landed and got to the hotel. They showed throughout the entire week as well," Sessions told Mountaineers Now. "Spending time with the players and realizing how much we have in common played a big factor. And just spending time and bonding with some of the commits and other recruits. As well as the coaches and staff’s love."
In 14 games as a junior, Sessions tallied 39 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He becomes the 10th commit in West Virginia's 2025 class, joining QB Scotty Fox, RB Deandre Desinor, WR Tyshawn Dues, Teriq Mallory, TE Jackson Accuardi, OL Thomas Barr, OL Eidan Buchanan, OL Gavin Crawford, and CB Zah Jackson.
