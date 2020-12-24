BREAKING: West Virginia Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers lose one to the portal.

After just one year in Morgantown, West Virginia defensive lineman Quay Mays has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com and confirmed by a source close to Mountaineer Maven.

Mays came to West Virginia in 2020 via Northwest Mississippi Community College where he played two seasons for head coach Benjy Parker. In two seasons at the JUCO level, Mays totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

Mays saw minimal playing time this past season and recorded just four tackles on the year with two tackles coming in the win vs TCU.

Quay is the nephew of former West Virginia defensive back Alvoid Mays, who played for the Mountaineers from 1987-88.

