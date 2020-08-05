MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: West Virginia Flips Miami Linebacker Commit

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 linebacker Ja'Corey Hammett (6'3", 210 lbs) of Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida flipped his commitment from Miami (FL) to West Virginia.

Hammett also held offers from South Carolina, Nebraska, Kentucky, Tennessee, and several others.

Stay tuned for an in-depth analysis on what Hammett's commitment means for West Virginia.

What are your thoughts on the Mountaineers' latest commitment? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

