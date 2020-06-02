BREAKING: West Virginia In the Mix for Top In-State CB Isaiah Johnson

Tuesday evening, class of 2021 cornerback Isaiah Johnson (Bluefield, West Virginia) released his top eight schools in his recruitment.

Johnson is considered not only one of West Virginia's best high school prospects, but one of the best in the entire country. He included West Virginia in his top list of schools alongside Texas A & M, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Georgia, and Texas.

Johnson has a strong SEC presence and Georgia has been one school that seems to be one of the early favorites to land the Mountain State's top prospects.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.