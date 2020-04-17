BREAKING: West Virginia Lands 2021 Running Back

Moments ago, West Virginia added to its 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of running back Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH).

Anderson chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Duke, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt and several others.

Stay tuned for an in-depth look at West Virginia's newest commit.

