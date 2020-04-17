MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands 2021 Running Back

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, West Virginia added to its 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of running back Jaylen Anderson (Perry, OH).

Anderson chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Duke, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pitt and several others.

Stay tuned for an in-depth look at West Virginia's newest commit.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: WVU RB Commit Jaylen Anderson Highlights

An inside look at what the Mountaineers are getting in their most recent commit

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

BREAKING: Ohio State Transfer Luther Muhammad Chooses Destination

A decision has been made

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

WATCH: West Virginia Signee Kedrian Johnson Highlights

The Mountaineers are getting an elite junior college shooter in Kedrian Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

BREAKING: West Virginia Still In The Picture For 2020 Seven-Footer

Josh Gray still considering the Mountaineers in his top five

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

WVU Makes Top 10 for 2021 Quarterback

Could the Mountaineers add another quarterback to the 2021 recruiting class?

Schuyler Callihan

Start One, Bench One, Cut One: WVU QB's Edition

This may be the toughest decision you have to make all day

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZA_Campbell

Five Domestic Players Join Mountaineers for 2020 Season

Newly hired head coach Dan Stratford was able to ink out five more newcomers for the 2020 season this week.

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Discusses Tshiebwe's NBA Draft Entry

WVU head coach Bob Huggins says forward Oscar Tshiebwe is in "uncharted waters"

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

It's Time to Implement Mazey's Proposal

Since the NCAA is going to take a look at College Baseball, now is the time to carry out West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey's plan

Christopher Hall

Start One, Bench One, Cut One: WVU RB's Edition

This may be the toughest decision you have to make all day

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe