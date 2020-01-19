BREAKING: West Virginia Makes Cut for 2020 Defensive End

Just moments ago, class of 2020 defensive end Eddie Watkins (6'3" 220 lbs) of Evergreen, Alabama released his top list of schools that he will be choosing from on signing day in February.

Wakins included the Mountaineers along with Missouri and Arizona - both whom just recently offered.

"I love the coaching staff, we are real close and I see it as a good fit for me." Watkins said of West Virginia. "Coach Koonz and I already knew each other I have real good relationship with coach Pogue and coach Brown."

Watkins visited West Virginia back in December and will take visits to Arizona and Missouri. He will not make a return visit to Morgantown between now and signing day.