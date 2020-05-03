MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

BREAKING: West Virginia Misses Out on Final 5 for Top 2021 Receiver

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers have officially missed out on class of 2021 wide receiver Mississippi State, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. 

For those who haven't followed Jones closely, he is the son of former West Virginia running back Jon Jones, who played for the Mountaineers from 1990-93.

Jones showed interest in the Mountaineers from the beginning and seemed as if West Virginia was always high on the list. Now, the Mountaineers will turn their attention elsewhere and have some pretty big names on the board still remaining. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineer Greats "Paying it Forward"

Former Mountaineers have been paying visits to position groups and Neal Brown thanked them for "paying it forward"

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: 2021 Corner Includes West Virginia in Top 5

West Virginia is in the mix for one of the top defensive players in Pennsylvania

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Defensive Depth Chart Projections

A way-too-early look at how the Mountaineers will look on offense

Schuyler Callihan

Huggins Hints at Return of Full-Court Press for West Virginia in 2020

In a recent Interview with Tony Caridi, Bob Huggins Commented on a Possible Return to the Full-Court Press in 2020

Zach Campbell

by

Mmaker2

Mountaineer Rewind: West Virginia Decimates Clemson in Historic Orange Bowl Romp

Revisiting West Virginia's Epic 70 Point Day Against Touted Clemson Tigers Squad in Historic 2012 Orange Bowl

Zach Campbell

Rookie Mountaineers That Fit in Well with Their New Teams

Kenny Robinson and Colton McKivitz were the only two Mountaineers drafted in the 2020 Draft, but they aren't the only new WVU Pros.

Anthony G. Halkias

WATCH: WVU Commit Wyatt Milum Highlights and Analysis

A look at what exactly the Mountaineers are getting in their top rated commit

Schuyler Callihan

2021 WVU Cornerback Target Makes Decision

Top New Jersey corner has chosen his college destination

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Remains in New Top Six for 2021 Wide Receiver

Mountaineers stay strong inside the top list of schools for top 2021 receiver

Jonathan Martin

The 3 Best Fits for Geno Smith in Free Agency

Where will the former Mountaineer end up for the 2020 season?

Schuyler Callihan