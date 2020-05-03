BREAKING: West Virginia Misses Out on Final 5 for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineers have officially missed out on class of 2021 wide receiver Mississippi State, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

For those who haven't followed Jones closely, he is the son of former West Virginia running back Jon Jones, who played for the Mountaineers from 1990-93.

Jones showed interest in the Mountaineers from the beginning and seemed as if West Virginia was always high on the list. Now, the Mountaineers will turn their attention elsewhere and have some pretty big names on the board still remaining.

